Dr. Matilde Francois, MD

General Surgery
4.6 (9)
Map Pin Small Normal, IL
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Matilde Francois, MD

Dr. Matilde Francois, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Normal, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Illinois Peoria College Of Med and is affiliated with Bromenn Medical Center and OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Francois works at Carle Community Cancer Center in Normal, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Francois' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Carle Community Cancer Center
    407 E Vernon Ave # 104, Normal, IL 61761 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (309) 604-9600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bromenn Medical Center
  • OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providers rank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't have enough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourage you to contact the provider with questions about their experience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Cancer
Breast Abscess
Breast Cancer During Pregnancy
Breast Cancer
Breast Abscess
Breast Cancer During Pregnancy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Abscess Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Recurrence Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Duct Papilloma Chevron Icon
Breast Fibroadenoma Chevron Icon
Breast Infections Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Risk Counseling Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Invasive Ductal Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Invasive Lobular Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lobular Carcinoma in Situ (LCIS) Chevron Icon
Locally Advanced Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Pre-Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Radiation-Induced Angiosarcoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Secretory Breast Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tubular Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 17, 2022
    Dr. M. Francois is very caring, compassionate, is an excellent surgeon, takes time to explain things, even draws pictures so you understand, answers all your questions & listens. She also has an excellent staff. I highly recommend her & her staff.
    About Dr. Matilde Francois, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1124459219
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Illinois Peoria College Of Med
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matilde Francois, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Francois is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Francois has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Francois has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Francois works at Carle Community Cancer Center in Normal, IL. View the full address on Dr. Francois’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Francois. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Francois.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Francois, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Francois appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

