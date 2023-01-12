Dr. Matin Khoshnevis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khoshnevis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matin Khoshnevis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sacramento, CA.
Bliss Eye Associates5773 GREENBACK LN, Sacramento, CA 95841 Directions (916) 863-3143Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy San Juan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Western Health Advantage
I've been going to Bliss Eye Associates for many years...a patient of Dr Bliss...who retired...as now Dr Khoshnevis has taken his place...as a mature Senior who had been anxious and cautious about having Cataract Surgery...as I thought I had no issue...I was blessed with good eye sight...however with consultations with Dr K...he reassured me that I would see better once those Cataracts were removed...with knowing Cataracts were progressively impairing my vision...as Dr K was right...he's AMAZING...as immediately after surgery of my Left eye...it was' like a light was turned on"...Colors are brighter...Road signs clearer...T.V. menus and subtitles ...and reading depending on lightening are clear...and for texting... still use reading glasses depending on lightening...if anyone has any fear...just being in Dr K's presence will put you at ease...as his knowledge ...and caring for what he does SHINES through...his belief in his ability in helping you see better!
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1477907020
