Dr. Matin Khoshnevis, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (14)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Matin Khoshnevis, MD

Dr. Matin Khoshnevis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. 

Dr. Khoshnevis works at Bliss Eye Associates in Sacramento, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy San Juan Medical Center
Dr. Aaron Skelton, MD
Dr. Aaron Skelton, MD
3.0 (4)
These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy San Juan Medical Center.

Dr. Khoshnevis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bliss Eye Associates
    5773 GREENBACK LN, Sacramento, CA 95841 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 863-3143
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy San Juan Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Vision Screening
Ultrasound, Eye
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Vision Screening
Ultrasound, Eye

Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Western Health Advantage

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Matin Khoshnevis, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1477907020
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matin Khoshnevis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khoshnevis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Khoshnevis has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khoshnevis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khoshnevis works at Bliss Eye Associates in Sacramento, CA. View the full address on Dr. Khoshnevis’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Khoshnevis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khoshnevis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khoshnevis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khoshnevis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

