Dr. Matin Sharafatkhah, MD
Dr. Matin Sharafatkhah, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.
Dr. Sharafatkhah works at
Amerimed Eip1655 E 13Th St, Brooklyn, NY 11229 (718) 368-1170Monday11:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Staten Island University Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
About Dr. Matin Sharafatkhah, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 35 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1013953975
- Long Island Jewish Med Center
- Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University
Dr. Sharafatkhah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Sharafatkhah offers telehealth services.
Dr. Sharafatkhah works at
Dr. Sharafatkhah has seen patients for Overweight, Vitamin D Deficiency and Diabetes Type 2.
Dr. Sharafatkhah speaks Hebrew.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharafatkhah. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sharafatkhah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sharafatkhah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.