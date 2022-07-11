See All Hematologists in New York, NY
Dr. Matko Kalac, MD

Hematology & Oncology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Matko Kalac, MD

Dr. Matko Kalac, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Kalac works at Ruttenberg Treatment Center in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Reticulosarcoma, Lymphosarcoma and Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kalac's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ruttenberg Treatment Center
    1470 Madison Ave Fl 3, New York, NY 10029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Evaluation Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Malignant Histiocytosis Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sezary's Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Matko Kalac, MD

    • Hematology & Oncology
    Education & Certifications

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mount Sinai Morningside
    • Mount Sinai Beth Israel
    • Mount Sinai Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matko Kalac, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kalac is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kalac has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kalac has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kalac works at Ruttenberg Treatment Center in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Kalac’s profile.

    Dr. Kalac has seen patients for Reticulosarcoma, Lymphosarcoma and Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kalac on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kalac. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kalac.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kalac, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kalac appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

