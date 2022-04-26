Dr. Mats Agren, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Agren is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mats Agren, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mats Agren, MD
Dr. Mats Agren, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Scarborough, ME. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Maine Medical Center, Mid Coast Hospital and Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Agren works at
Dr. Agren's Office Locations
MMP Neurosurgery and Spine49 Spring St, Scarborough, ME 04074 Directions (207) 885-0011
Port City Physical Therapy Limited Partnership20 Northbrook Dr, Falmouth, ME 04105 Directions (207) 781-4424Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Maine Medical Center
- Mid Coast Hospital
- Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
I am so fortunate to have Dr. Mats Agren as my physician following my unexpected fall in March 2022 followed by severe back pain. My PCP recommended Dr. Agren (I had heard good things about him as well), and I called for an appointment. Dr. Agren kindly fit me in to his extremely booked up schedule when he learned how much pain I was in. In the first visit, the x-ray showed a compression fracture of my L-1 vertebrae. He thoroughly and patiently explained everything about my injury/options for best healing; answered all my questions in a friendly, kind, very knowledgeable manner. He has done that in my follow-up visits as well...showing me my x-rays, monitoring my progress, suggesting exercises, etc. Dr. Agren takes the time to care, and even told me "not to be scared" (when I said I was), but "to be concerned instead" - good advice! He is a "gem" of a doctor, and I appreciate and recommend him highly. Maybe I'm old-fashioned, but I am so glad drs. like Dr. Agren still exist!
About Dr. Mats Agren, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English, Swedish
- 1427003417
Education & Certifications
- New England Baptist Hospital
- University of Massachusetts Medical Center
- Maine Medical Center
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Bowdoin College
Dr. Agren has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Agren accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Agren has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Agren works at
Dr. Agren has seen patients for Back Pain, Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Pathological Spine Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Agren on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Agren speaks Swedish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Agren. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Agren.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Agren, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Agren appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.