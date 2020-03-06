See All Cardiologists in Eatontown, NJ
Dr. Matt Bach, MD

Cardiology
5.0 (21)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Matt Bach, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Eatontown, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.

Dr. Bach works at Monmouth Cardiology Associates in Eatontown, NJ with other offices in Freehold, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Heart Disease and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Monmouth Cardiology Associates LLC
    11 Meridian Rd, Eatontown, NJ 07724 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 663-0300
  2. 2
    Monmouth Cardiology Associates
    222 Schanck Rd Ste 104, Freehold, NJ 07728 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 431-1332

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Centrastate Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
  • Monmouth Medical Center
  • Ocean University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Disease
Hypertension
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Disease
Hypertension

Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Disease
Hypertension
Chest Pain
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Arrhythmias
Atrial Fibrillation
Cardiomyopathy
Congestive Heart Failure
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Mitral Valve Disease
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Nuclear Stress Testing
Pericarditis
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Sinus Bradycardia
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT)
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern
Aneurysm of Heart
Angina
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Aortic Dissection
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
First Degree Heart Block
Holter Monitoring
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block
Neonatal Bradycardia
Pacemaker Therapy for Heart Failure
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Disease
Pulmonary Hypertension
Second Degree Heart Block
Secondary Hypertension
Sinus Tachycardia
Third Degree Heart Block
Vascular Disease
Ventricular Fibrillation
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Network
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • The Great-West Life Assurance Company
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 06, 2020
    Dr. Bach spends time with you revews everything with you. Cares about you. Doesn’t rush you out.
    — Mar 06, 2020
    About Dr. Matt Bach, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1639143951
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Beth Israel Med Center
    Medical Education
    • UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
    Undergraduate School
    • Brandeis
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matt Bach, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bach has seen patients for Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Heart Disease and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bach on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Bach. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bach.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

