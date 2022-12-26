Dr. Matt Blankenship, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blankenship is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matt Blankenship, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matt Blankenship, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They graduated from University of Oklahoma / Health Sciences Center|University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Craig General Hospital, Hillcrest Hospital South, Hillcrest Medical Center, Saint Francis Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital South.
Dr. Blankenship works at
Locations
-
1
Adult Gastroenterology Assocs6465 S Yale Ave Ste 1002, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 481-4700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Adult Gastroenterology Assocs10507 E 91st St Ste 270, Tulsa, OK 74133 Directions (918) 307-5480
-
3
Adult Gastroenterology8803 S 101st East Ave Ste 390, Tulsa, OK 74133 Directions (918) 615-3400
-
4
Tulsa Endoscopy Center4200 E Skelly Dr Ste 100, Tulsa, OK 74135 Directions (918) 728-6010
- 5 1301 W 6th Ave Ste 108, Stillwater, OK 74074 Directions (405) 533-1695
Hospital Affiliations
- Craig General Hospital
- Hillcrest Hospital South
- Hillcrest Medical Center
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Blankenship?
Dr. Blankenship is a good listener and explains thing in a manner you could understand. Plus he gives you papers with info to follow for whatever your condition is. He’s been my doctor for years and I’ve never had a bad experience.
About Dr. Matt Blankenship, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1902950165
Education & Certifications
- University of Oklahoma / Health Sciences Center|University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blankenship has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blankenship accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blankenship has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blankenship works at
Dr. Blankenship has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Nausea and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blankenship on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
103 patients have reviewed Dr. Blankenship. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blankenship.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blankenship, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blankenship appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.