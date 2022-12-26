Overview

Dr. Matt Blankenship, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They graduated from University of Oklahoma / Health Sciences Center|University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Craig General Hospital, Hillcrest Hospital South, Hillcrest Medical Center, Saint Francis Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital South.



Dr. Blankenship works at Adult Gastroenterology Assocs in Tulsa, OK with other offices in Stillwater, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Nausea and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.