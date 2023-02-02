Overview of Dr. Ronald Dumigan, MD

Dr. Ronald Dumigan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.



Dr. Dumigan works at McBride Orthopedic Hospital Clinic in Oklahoma City, OK with other offices in Norman, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.