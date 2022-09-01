Dr. Matt Leavitt, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leavitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matt Leavitt, DO
Dr. Matt Leavitt, DO is a Dermatologist in Maitland, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Maitland260 Lookout Pl Ste 103, Maitland, FL 32751 Directions (352) 423-7801Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
This doctor really took his time with me. You would never guess he’s so incredibly seasoned in his area of expertise, but he is and yet he’s down to earth, kind, professional but approachable. I’m addition, he surrounds himself with a staff that follow these same standards from the front desk to his medical assistant and associate physicians. Needless to say, I was VERY impressed.
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Dr. Leavitt has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Dermatitis and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leavitt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Leavitt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leavitt.
