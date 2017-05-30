See All Dermatologists in Canton, MI
Dr. Matteo Lopiccolo, MD

Dermatology
5.0 (2)
Call for new patient details
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Matteo Lopiccolo, MD is a Dermatologist in Canton, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER and is affiliated with St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.

Dr. Lopiccolo works at Canton Family Health LLC in Canton, MI with other offices in Grosse Pointe, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sonam Rama, DO
Dr. Sonam Rama, DO
4.8 (17)
Dr. Stephanie Diamond, MD
Dr. Stephanie Diamond, MD
4.4 (38)
Locations

  1. 1
    Canton Family Health LLC
    6300 N Haggerty Rd Ste 220, Canton, MI 48187 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 495-1506
  2. 2
    Hamzavi Dermatology Grosse Pointe
    16815 E Jefferson Ave Ste 140, Grosse Pointe, MI 48230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 332-4550
  3. 3
    Dermatology Specialists of Canton Pllc
    285 N LILLEY RD, Canton, MI 48187 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 495-1506
  4. 4
    Dermatology Specialists Of Canton
    361 N Canton Center Rd, Canton, MI 48187 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 495-1506

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Boil
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Impetigo
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 30, 2017
    I had MOHS surgery this past month and was nervous about the procedure and what to expect. Dr. LoPiccollo explained the whole procedure and what to expect. When he could see u was getting nervous or anxious he would distract me and talk to me to the point I would forget about my initial fears. I felt comfortable and in safe hands. I would absolutely recommend anyone to see Dr. LoPiccolo sooner rather than later!
    Clinton Twp, mi — May 30, 2017
    About Dr. Matteo Lopiccolo, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1952565897
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lopiccolo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lopiccolo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lopiccolo has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lopiccolo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Lopiccolo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lopiccolo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lopiccolo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lopiccolo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

