Dr. Lopiccolo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matteo Lopiccolo, MD
Dr. Matteo Lopiccolo, MD is a Dermatologist in Canton, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER and is affiliated with St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.
Canton Family Health LLC6300 N Haggerty Rd Ste 220, Canton, MI 48187 Directions (734) 495-1506
Hamzavi Dermatology Grosse Pointe16815 E Jefferson Ave Ste 140, Grosse Pointe, MI 48230 Directions (313) 332-4550
Dermatology Specialists of Canton Pllc285 N LILLEY RD, Canton, MI 48187 Directions (734) 495-1506
Dermatology Specialists Of Canton361 N Canton Center Rd, Canton, MI 48187 Directions (734) 495-1506
- St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
I had MOHS surgery this past month and was nervous about the procedure and what to expect. Dr. LoPiccollo explained the whole procedure and what to expect. When he could see u was getting nervous or anxious he would distract me and talk to me to the point I would forget about my initial fears. I felt comfortable and in safe hands. I would absolutely recommend anyone to see Dr. LoPiccolo sooner rather than later!
About Dr. Matteo Lopiccolo, MD
- Dermatology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
