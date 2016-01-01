Overview of Dr. Matthew Abate, MD

Dr. Matthew Abate, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Jefferson, Mercy Hospital South and Mercy Hospital St. Louis.



Dr. Abate works at Mercy Clinic Vascular Specialists- 10012 Kennerly Suite 305 in Saint Louis, MO with other offices in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Carotid Artery Disease, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.