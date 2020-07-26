Overview of Dr. Matthew Abdel, MD

Dr. Matthew Abdel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus and North Memorial Health.



Dr. Abdel works at Mayo Clinic - Rochester in Rochester, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.