Overview of Dr. Matthew Adams, MD

Dr. Matthew Adams, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mentor, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Baylor College of Medicine - Houston, TX and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center.



Dr. Adams works at Retina Associates Of Cleveland, Inc. in Mentor, OH with other offices in Lorain, OH, Medina, OH, Akron, OH, Westlake, OH, Canton, OH, Beachwood, OH and Middleburg Heights, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.