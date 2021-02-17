Dr. Matthew Adams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Adams, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Matthew Adams, MD
Dr. Matthew Adams, MD is a Pediatric Rheumatology Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Pediatric Rheumatology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Children's Hospital Of Michigan.
Dr. Adams' Office Locations
1
Detroit Medical Center3950 Beaubien St, Detroit, MI 48201 Directions (313) 832-8550
2
Wayne Pediatrics400 Mack Ave, Detroit, MI 48201 Directions (313) 448-9600
Hospital Affiliations
- Children's Hospital Of Michigan
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Adams?
I’ve been seeing Dr. Adams for 6 years now. He treats my severe rheumatoid arthritis. Although he may not remember your birthday or mom/dads name. He knows everything about his patients. He has an aggressive approach with treatments and is very helpful. All in all he’s amazing and just simply wants to put all of his patients in remission of course. He’s a great doctor not big on chit chat.
About Dr. Matthew Adams, MD
- Pediatric Rheumatology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1437197555
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adams has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adams accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adams has seen patients for Juvenile Chronic Arthritis and Still's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adams on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Adams. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adams.
