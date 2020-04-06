Dr. Matthew Agan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Agan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Agan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Matthew Agan, MD
Dr. Matthew Agan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
Dr. Agan's Office Locations
Wellstar Neurology & Headache Center780 Canton Rd NE Ste 400, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (770) 422-3602
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Cobb Hospital
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Agan is one of the doctors that saved my mom's life. Found a brain tumor on the MRI when he was checking for dementia. Dr Agan spent 45 minutes explaining the condition to my mom and answered all of our questions. The tumor was caught in time and treated by cyberknife.
About Dr. Matthew Agan, MD
- Neurology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1013250679
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- Epilepsy and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Agan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Agan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Agan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Agan has seen patients for Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Agan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Agan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Agan.
