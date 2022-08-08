See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Matthew Ahranjani, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Matthew Ahranjani, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.3 (14)
Accepting new patients
57 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Matthew Ahranjani, MD

Dr. Matthew Ahranjani, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Teheran Univ. Of Medical Sciences and Health Services and is affiliated with Community First Medical Center.

Dr. Ahranjani works at AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Roberto Vargas, MD
Dr. Roberto Vargas, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Lindsey Beffa, MD
Dr. Lindsey Beffa, MD
5.0 (2)
View Profile
Dr. Lisa Rauh, MD
Dr. Lisa Rauh, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Ahranjani's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Department of Anesthesia
    5645 W Addison St, Chicago, IL 60634 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 527-5071

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community First Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Pap Smear Abnormalities

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Ahranjani?

    Aug 08, 2022
    He has been my doctor for 41 years now and I couldn't be happier with him. He cares for his patients. He is never in a hurry to examine you and leave. He listens to your anxieties, concerns and gives his sincere opinion. He is an amazing Dr., I won’t change him for anyone else. He saved my life in 1982 I highly recommend him.
    Anna H. — Aug 08, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Matthew Ahranjani, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Matthew Ahranjani, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ahranjani to family and friends

    Dr. Ahranjani's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Ahranjani

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Matthew Ahranjani, MD.

    About Dr. Matthew Ahranjani, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 57 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1861425050
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • American College Of Obstetrics and Gynecology
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Columbus Cuneo Cabrini Medical Center - Obstetrics And Gynecology
    Residency
    Internship
    • Columbus Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Teheran Univ. Of Medical Sciences and Health Services
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Ahranjani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahranjani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ahranjani has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ahranjani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ahranjani works at AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Ahranjani’s profile.

    Dr. Ahranjani has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Pap Smear Abnormalities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahranjani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahranjani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahranjani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahranjani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahranjani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Matthew Ahranjani, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.