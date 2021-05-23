Overview of Dr. Matthew Allaway, DO

Dr. Matthew Allaway, DO is an Urology Specialist in Cumberland, MD. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Garrett Regional Medical Center, Potomac Valley Hospital and UPMC Western Maryland.



Dr. Allaway works at Urology Associates in Cumberland, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.