Overview

Dr. Matthew Amara, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Brookfield, CT. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.



Dr. Amara works at Urgent Care Medical Assoc LLC in Brookfield, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.