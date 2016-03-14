Dr. Matthew Anderson, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Anderson, DDS
Dr. Matthew Anderson, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Springfield, MO. They completed their residency with Lutheran Medical Center
The Smile Spot Springfield Dentistry for Kids & Orthodontics1324 E Montclair St, Springfield, MO 65804 Directions (417) 222-3605Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Anderson and his staff are very friendly and personable. They make going to the dentist a relaxing experience, especially for those that are nervous about the visiting. I only had relaxation dentistry once, due to a large amount of dental work required. It was a stress-free experience. I've also had some other work done without relaxation treatment, and that was also stress-free. It is a little more expensive at Anderson Dental than most other Quad City dentists, but they're worth it!
About Dr. Matthew Anderson, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Lutheran Medical Center
Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anderson accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.
