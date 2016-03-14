Overview

Dr. Matthew Anderson, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Springfield, MO. They completed their residency with Lutheran Medical Center



Dr. Anderson works at The Smile Spot Springfield Dentistry for Kids & Orthodontics in Springfield, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.