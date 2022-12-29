Dr. Matthew Andrews, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Andrews is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Andrews, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Matthew Andrews, DPM
Dr. Matthew Andrews, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Washington, MI. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Troy, Henry Ford Macomb Hospital and Mclaren Macomb.
Dr. Andrews works at
Dr. Andrews' Office Locations
Alliance Health Family Medicine58024 Van Dyke Rd Ste A, Washington, MI 48094 Directions (586) 781-5535
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
- Mclaren Macomb
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
I had an old neglected issue repaired by Dr Matthew. So far all is going well. I can tell he is very dedicated to his work. So glad my primary suggested to see him.
About Dr. Matthew Andrews, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1326317785
Education & Certifications
- Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Andrews has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrews accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Andrews has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Andrews works at
Dr. Andrews has seen patients for Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Andrews on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Andrews. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Andrews.
