Dr. Matthew Angelelli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Angelelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Angelelli, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Matthew Angelelli, MD
Dr. Matthew Angelelli, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Med School Of The Med College Of Hampton Roads Norfolk Va and is affiliated with Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Rmh Medical Center and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.
Dr. Angelelli works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Angelelli's Office Locations
-
1
Barry Norman Jones, MA, LPC, NCC1020 First Colonial Rd Ste A, Virginia Beach, VA 23454 Directions (757) 395-1400
-
2
Sentara Behavioral Health1080 First Colonial Rd Ste 305, Virginia Beach, VA 23454 Directions (757) 395-1850
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Rmh Medical Center
- Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Angelelli?
About Dr. Matthew Angelelli, MD
- Psychiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1700899556
Education & Certifications
- Eastern Virginia Med School Of The Med College Of Hampton Roads Norfolk Va
- University of Virginia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Angelelli has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Angelelli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Angelelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Angelelli works at
Dr. Angelelli has seen patients for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), Suicidal Ideation and Adjustment Disorder , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Angelelli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Angelelli speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Angelelli. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Angelelli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Angelelli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Angelelli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.