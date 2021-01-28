Overview

Dr. Matthew Apter, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Maitland, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Mechanical Engineering and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Apter works at AdventHealth Medical Group Gastroenterology at Maitland in Maitland, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Hemorrhoids and Duodenal Polypectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.