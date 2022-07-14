Overview

Dr. Matthew Arkebauer, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Vineland, NJ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Inspira Medical Center Vineland.



Dr. Arkebauer works at Arthritis & Rheumatology Associates of South Jersey, PC in Vineland, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Joint Pain and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.