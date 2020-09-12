Dr. Matthew Ashmun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ashmun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Ashmun, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Ashmun, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lexington, KY.
Dr. Ashmun works at
Locations
Lexington Clinic1221 S Broadway, Lexington, KY 40504 Directions (859) 258-4950
- 2 1225 S Broadway, Lexington, KY 40504 Directions (859) 258-4950
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Professional, friendly , knowledgeable and alleviated my fears and concerns.
About Dr. Matthew Ashmun, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1912948225
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ashmun has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ashmun accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ashmun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ashmun works at
Dr. Ashmun has seen patients for Hernia, Diarrhea and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ashmun on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Ashmun. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ashmun.
