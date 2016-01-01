Overview

Dr. Matthew Atkinson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Christ Hospital, Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital and Mercy Health-West Hospital.



Dr. Atkinson works at Gastro Health - Clifton in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Pancreatitis and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.