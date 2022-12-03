Overview of Dr. Matthew Axtman, DO

Dr. Matthew Axtman, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University (COM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.



Dr. Axtman works at SHMG Orthopedics & Sports Medicine - Lake Drive in Grand Rapids, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.