Dr. Matthew Axtman, DO
Dr. Matthew Axtman, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University (COM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.
Spectrum Health Medical Group4100 Lake Dr SE Ste 300, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (616) 267-8860
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Priority Health
My experance was positive and the care was excellent.
- Emory University (GME)
- Indiana University (GME)
- Naval Medical Center - Portsmouth (GME)
- Des Moines University (COM)
Dr. Axtman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Axtman accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
75 patients have reviewed Dr. Axtman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Axtman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Axtman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Axtman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.