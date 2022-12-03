See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Grand Rapids, MI
Dr. Matthew Axtman, DO

Sports Medicine
4.8 (75)
Map Pin Small Grand Rapids, MI
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Matthew Axtman, DO

Dr. Matthew Axtman, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University (COM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.

Dr. Axtman works at SHMG Orthopedics & Sports Medicine - Lake Drive in Grand Rapids, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Axtman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Spectrum Health Medical Group
    4100 Lake Dr SE Ste 300, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 267-8860

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
  • Spectrum Health United Hospital
  • Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Wrist Sprain or Strain

Treatment frequency



Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 75 ratings
    Patient Ratings (75)
    5 Star
    (67)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 03, 2022
    My experance was positive and the care was excellent.
    Anonymous — Dec 03, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Matthew Axtman, DO
    About Dr. Matthew Axtman, DO

    • Sports Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1255478988
    Education & Certifications

    • Emory University (GME)
    Residency
    • Indiana University (GME)
    Internship
    • Naval Medical Center - Portsmouth (GME)
    Medical Education
    • Des Moines University (COM)
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Axtman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Axtman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Axtman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Axtman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Axtman works at SHMG Orthopedics & Sports Medicine - Lake Drive in Grand Rapids, MI. View the full address on Dr. Axtman’s profile.

    75 patients have reviewed Dr. Axtman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Axtman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Axtman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Axtman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

