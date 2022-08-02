Dr. Matthew Baichi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baichi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Baichi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew Baichi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in West Chester, PA.
Dr. Baichi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Turk's Head Surgery Center915 Old Fern Hill Rd Bldg B, West Chester, PA 19380 Directions (610) 431-3122
-
2
Ob Hospitalist Group at Chester County Hospital701 E Marshall St, West Chester, PA 19380 Directions (610) 431-5000
- 3 127 W Street Rd Bldg 1, Kennett Square, PA 19348 Directions (610) 431-3122
- 4 455 Woodview Rd Ste 215, West Grove, PA 19390 Directions (610) 431-3122
Hospital Affiliations
- Chester County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Baichi?
Dr Baichi has been my GI doctor for about 15 years. He’s a fabulous doctor who got my UC into remission and has helped me ever since. Very pleasant, good bedside manner and explains things well. Five star
About Dr. Matthew Baichi, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1316962160
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baichi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baichi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baichi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baichi works at
Dr. Baichi has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Abdominal Pain and Inflammatory Bowel Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baichi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Baichi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baichi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baichi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baichi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.