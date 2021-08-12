Overview of Dr. Matthew Baker, MD

Dr. Matthew Baker, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Naples, FL.



Dr. Baker works at Collier Neurologic Specialists in Naples, FL with other offices in Estero, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Pseudobulbar Affect, Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.