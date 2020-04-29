See All Plastic Surgeons in Golden, CO
Dr. Matthew Baker, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.6 (56)
Map Pin Small Golden, CO
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Matthew Baker, MD

Dr. Matthew Baker, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Golden, CO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Littleton Adventist Hospital, Porter Adventist Hospital and Sky Ridge Medical Center.

Dr. Baker works at The Center for Cosmetic Surgery in Golden, CO. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Baker's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Center For Cosmetic Surgery
    725 Heritage Rd Ste 100, Golden, CO 80401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 278-2600
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Littleton Adventist Hospital
  • Porter Adventist Hospital
  • Sky Ridge Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Ptosis
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Liposuction
Breast Ptosis
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Liposuction

Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 56 ratings
    Patient Ratings (56)
    5 Star
    (49)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Apr 29, 2020
    Dr Baker was very thorough in his explanations for treatment and care, I felt very satisfied with the conversations and completely comfortable to ask any questions that I had. Both myself and my husband came away with impression is that he is very caring and extremely competent.
    Debra Toney — Apr 29, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Matthew Baker, MD
    About Dr. Matthew Baker, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1275540692
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Vanderbilt University Med Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Miami / School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
