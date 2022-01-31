Dr. Matthew Bakos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bakos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Bakos, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Bakos, MD is a Dermatologist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Kettering Health Main Campus and Miami Valley Hospital.
Dr. Bakos works at
Locations
-
1
Dermatologists of South West Ohio Inc5300 Far Hills Ave Ste 300, Dayton, OH 45429 Directions (937) 433-7536
-
2
Dermatologists of Southwest Ohio Inc4244 Indian Ripple Rd Ste 300, Beavercreek, OH 45440 Directions (937) 429-0674
-
3
Dermatologists of Southwest Ohio, Inc.45 S STANFIELD RD, Troy, OH 45373 Directions (937) 339-8380
Hospital Affiliations
- Kettering Health Main Campus
- Miami Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bakos?
I recently saw Dr. Bakos as a first time patient. The office staff was friendly, efficient & I was pleasantly surprised there was no wait time. Dr. Bakos was prompt for my appointment & I found him to be friendly, professional & very knowledgeable, plus he took the time to address my concerns & answer any questions I had. Overall, I was very pleased with my first experience & would definitely recommend Dr. Bakos to others for their dermatology needs.
About Dr. Matthew Bakos, MD
- Dermatology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1861587115
Education & Certifications
- WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bakos has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bakos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bakos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bakos works at
Dr. Bakos has seen patients for Seborrheic Dermatitis, Excision of Benign Skin Lesion and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bakos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Bakos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bakos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bakos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bakos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.