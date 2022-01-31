Overview

Dr. Matthew Bakos, MD is a Dermatologist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Kettering Health Main Campus and Miami Valley Hospital.



Dr. Bakos works at Dermatologists of Southwest Ohio, LLC in Dayton, OH with other offices in Beavercreek, OH and Troy, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Seborrheic Dermatitis, Excision of Benign Skin Lesion and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.