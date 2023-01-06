Dr. Matthew Barber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Barber, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Matthew Barber, MD
Dr. Matthew Barber, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary, Providence Hospital and Springhill Medical Center.
Dr. Barber's Office Locations
Alabama Orthopaedic Clinic PC3610 Springhill Memorial Dr N, Mobile, AL 36608 Directions (251) 410-3600Monday7:45am - 5:00pmTuesday7:45am - 5:00pmWednesday7:45am - 5:00pmThursday7:45am - 5:00pmFriday7:45am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mobile Infirmary
- Providence Hospital
- Springhill Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I can't say enough about Dr Barber, Great bedside manner, wonderful surgeon, if you listen to what he tells you the outcome is phenomenal. Everyone on staff is great. Glad and happy I was referred to him. Thank you Dr. Barber.
About Dr. Matthew Barber, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1346338647
Education & Certifications
- Arizona Institute for Bone and Joint Disorders - Adult Reconstructive Orthopaedics
- University of South Alabama Hospitals - Orthopaedic Surgery
- University of South Alabama / College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barber has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barber has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
155 patients have reviewed Dr. Barber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.