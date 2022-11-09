See All Podiatric Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Matthew Barkoff, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
5.0 (4)
New York, NY
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Matthew Barkoff, DPM

Dr. Matthew Barkoff, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Hospital and Saint Joseph Hospital.

Dr. Barkoff works at Barkoff Ferguson Dr POD Medcns in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Barkoff's Office Locations

  1. 1
    New West Podiatry
    250 W 90th St Apt 5B, New York, NY 10024

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Limb Pain
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bone Scan Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal and Postural Screening Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 09, 2022
    Dr Barkoff is very personable. He communicated clearly of what he was doing and was provided an honest recommendation on the best course of action to address my condition. I highly recommend him!
    John Croce — Nov 09, 2022
    About Dr. Matthew Barkoff, DPM

    • Podiatric Surgery
    • 34 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • Male
    • 1538184098
    Education & Certifications

    • New York College of Podiatric Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mount Sinai Morningside
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • Saint Joseph Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Barkoff, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barkoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Barkoff has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Barkoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Barkoff works at Barkoff Ferguson Dr POD Medcns in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Barkoff’s profile.

    Dr. Barkoff has seen patients for Limb Pain and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barkoff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Barkoff. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barkoff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barkoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barkoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

