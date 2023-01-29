Dr. Matthew Barrett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barrett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Barrett, MD
Overview of Dr. Matthew Barrett, MD
Dr. Matthew Barrett, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford and Southern Tennessee Regional Health System Winchester.
Dr. Barrett works at
Dr. Barrett's Office Locations
Murfressboro1800 Medical Center Pkwy, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Directions (615) 896-6800
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford
- Southern Tennessee Regional Health System Winchester
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Barrett is kind and caring. I believe his decisions are in the best interest of his patients. He listens and is not in a hurry. Two very good things!
About Dr. Matthew Barrett, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Anderson Ortho Clin Naatl Hosp Ortho
- Florida College
- University of Missouri School of Medicine Hospitals and Clinics
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
- Middle Tennessee State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barrett has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barrett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barrett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Barrett has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barrett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
348 patients have reviewed Dr. Barrett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barrett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barrett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barrett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.