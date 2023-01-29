Overview of Dr. Matthew Barrett, MD

Dr. Matthew Barrett, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford and Southern Tennessee Regional Health System Winchester.



Dr. Barrett works at Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance in Murfreesboro, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.