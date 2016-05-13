Overview

Dr. Matthew Barrows, MD is a Dermatologist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Mckinney and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen.



Dr. Barrows works at Dermatology/Skin Cancer Sgy Center in McKinney, TX with other offices in Rockwall, TX, Greenville, TX, Gainesville, TX and Allen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Skin Cancer and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.