Dr. Matthew Bayes, MD

Sports Medicine
4.7 (19)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Matthew Bayes, MD

Dr. Matthew Bayes, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Sports Medicine. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital.

Dr. Bayes works at Bluetail Medical Group in Chesterfield, MO with other offices in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bayes' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bluetail Medical Group LLC
    17300 North Outer 40 Rd Ste 201, Chesterfield, MO 63005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (636) 778-2900
  2. 2
    Blue Tail Medical Group
    12855 N 40 Dr Ste 380, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 434-7784
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • St. Luke's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bursitis
Concussion
Degenerative Spine Disorders
Bursitis
Concussion
Degenerative Spine Disorders

Treatment frequency



Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Concussion Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Joint Disorders Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Neuritis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Neuritis
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Periostitis Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pulled Muscles Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sprain
Tendon Disorders Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Matthew Bayes, MD

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1396728002
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Saint Louis University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Sports Medicine and Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Bayes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bayes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bayes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bayes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Bayes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bayes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bayes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bayes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.