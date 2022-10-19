Dr. Matthew Beal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Beal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Matthew Beal, MD
Dr. Matthew Beal, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Beal's Office Locations
Nashville2400 Patterson St Ste 300, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 342-6300
Harding Place394 Harding Pl Ste 200, Nashville, TN 37211 Directions (615) 834-4482
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Second total joint replacement by Dr. Beal in two months (hip then knee). He did a great job on my hip allowing me the ability to have a much needed knee replacement two months later without difficulty. He is patient and thoroughly explains the surgical and follow-up process. He even sent me to a physical therapist before hip surgery to learn how to use a walker, cane, and get into and out of bed. The physical therapist I saw had never had a patient come in before their hip replacement surgery. She thought it was a great idea and stated she was going to suggest it to the surgeons that are her regular referral sources. I would highly recommend Dr. Beal. His demeanor will put you at ease.
About Dr. Matthew Beal, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1346406956
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- University of Chicago Medical Center
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
- Orthopedic Surgery
