Dr. Matthew Belcher, MD

Dermatology
4.8 (4)
Accepting new patients

Dr. Matthew Belcher, MD is a Dermatologist in Augusta, GA. They completed their fellowship with Cooper Hospital University Medical Center

Dr. Belcher works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer and Melanoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Augusta University Medical Center
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Skin Cancer
Melanoma
Dermatitis
Skin Cancer
Melanoma
Dermatitis

Treatment frequency



Skin Cancer
Melanoma
Dermatitis
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Contact Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Fungal Nail Infection
Hair Loss
Herpes Simplex Infection
Itchy Skin
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Psoriasis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Grafts
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans
Athlete's Foot
Benign Tumor
Boil
Bowenoid Papulosis
Cancer
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cellulitis
Dermabrasion
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Herpetiformis
Dermatomyositis
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Dry Skin
Excessive Sweating
Genital Warts
Granuloma of Skin
Hidradenitis
Impetigo
Intertrigo
Keloid Scar
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lichen Planus
Lipomas
Merkel Cell Carcinoma
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Pilonidal Cyst
Plantar Wart
Psoriatic Arthritis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Shingles
Skin Resurfacing
Spider Veins
Tinea Versicolor
Varicose Eczema
Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 06, 2019
    Excellent at bringing youth back to the face of my wife and I. She looks in the mirror daily, "I look so young." Pricing and results are exceptional. As a knowledgable medical user we travel from Atlanta to enjoy the university/teaching price metric on procedures. Big savings...
    Karen and Jim — Nov 06, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Matthew Belcher, MD

    • Dermatology
    • English
    • Male
    • 1134568520
    Education & Certifications

    • Cooper Hospital University Medical Center
    • Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
    • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Augusta University Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Belcher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Belcher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Belcher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Belcher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Belcher works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Belcher’s profile.

    Dr. Belcher has seen patients for Skin Cancer and Melanoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Belcher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Belcher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Belcher.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Belcher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Belcher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

