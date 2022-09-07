Dr. Matthew Ben, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ben is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Ben, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew Ben, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Albany Memorial Hospital, Columbia Memorial Hospital, Ellis Hospital and Saint Peter's Hospital.
Dr. Ben works at
Locations
Albany Gastroenterology Cnslts1375 Washington Ave Ste 101, Albany, NY 12206 Directions (518) 438-4483
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Memorial Hospital
- Columbia Memorial Hospital
- Ellis Hospital
- Saint Peter's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Down to earth, easy to talk to, knows what he is doing and how to help you. I would send anyone in my family and close friends to Dr. Ben. He is really awesome.
About Dr. Matthew Ben, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1457380594
Education & Certifications
- Albany Med Center Hospital
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ben has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ben accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ben has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Ben works at
Dr. Ben has seen patients for Viral Hepatitis, Liver Damage from Alcohol and Cirrhosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ben on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Ben. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ben.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ben, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ben appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.