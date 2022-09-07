Overview

Dr. Matthew Ben, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Albany Memorial Hospital, Columbia Memorial Hospital, Ellis Hospital and Saint Peter's Hospital.



Dr. Ben works at Albany Gastroenterology Consultants in Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Viral Hepatitis, Liver Damage from Alcohol and Cirrhosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.