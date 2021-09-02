Overview

Dr. Matthew Bender, MD is a Dermatologist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical School.



Dr. Bender works at Primary Health Medical Group State Street in Boise, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.