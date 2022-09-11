Overview of Dr. Matthew Bennett, MD

Dr. Matthew Bennett, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.



Dr. Bennett works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.