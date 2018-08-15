Dr. Matthew Bennett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bennett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Bennett, MD
Overview of Dr. Matthew Bennett, MD
Dr. Matthew Bennett, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Johnson City, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Chenango Memorial Hospital, Delaware Valley Hospital and UHS Binghamton General Hospital.
Dr. Bennett's Office Locations
UHS Pain Management52 Harrison St Fl 2, Johnson City, NY 13790 Directions (607) 748-7468
Uhs Surgery Norwich4 Newton Ave, Norwich, NY 13815 Directions (607) 748-7468
Hospital Affiliations
- Chenango Memorial Hospital
- Delaware Valley Hospital
- UHS Binghamton General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bennett is an excellent listener and problem solver.
About Dr. Matthew Bennett, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
Dr. Bennett has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bennett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bennett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bennett has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Coccygeal Pain and Sacrum Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bennett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Bennett. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bennett.
