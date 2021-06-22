Dr. Matthew Benz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Benz, MD
Overview of Dr. Matthew Benz, MD
Dr. Matthew Benz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bellaire, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Benz works at
Dr. Benz's Office Locations
-
1
Retina Consultants of Texas4460 Bissonnet St Ste 200, Bellaire, TX 77401 Directions (800) 833-5921
-
2
Retina Consultants of Texas2906 Brentwood Dr Ste 300, Lufkin, TX 75901 Directions (800) 833-5921
-
3
Retina Consultants of Texas21216 Northwest Fwy Ste 520, Cypress, TX 77429 Directions (800) 833-5921Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
-
4
Retina Consultants of Texas10100 Katy Fwy Ste 100, Houston, TX 77043 Directions (800) 833-5921
-
5
Retina Consultants of Texas17350 St Lukes Way Ste 120, The Woodlands, TX 77384 Directions (800) 833-5921
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Advantra
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Boon-Chapman
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Employers Health Network
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- HealthSmart
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Opticare
- PacifiCare Health Systems
- Peach State Health Plan
- Planvista
- Principal Financial Group
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Benz?
I have been a patient of Dr. Benz since emergency detached retina surgery. He saved most of my vision and handled mist of the issues over the last two decades. He is a superb Dr. Post covid, his waiting room time has improved tremendously. Very courteous staff now.
About Dr. Matthew Benz, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1689771545
Education & Certifications
- Bascom Palmer E
- Bascom Palmer Eye Institute
- Illinois Mas
- University of Michigan Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Benz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Benz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Benz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Benz works at
Dr. Benz has seen patients for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Benz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Benz speaks Spanish.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Benz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.