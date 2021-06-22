Overview of Dr. Matthew Benz, MD

Dr. Matthew Benz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bellaire, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Benz works at Retina Consultants Of Texas in Bellaire, TX with other offices in Lufkin, TX, Cypress, TX, Houston, TX and The Woodlands, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.