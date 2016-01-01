Dr. Bergsten accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Matthew Bergsten, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew Bergsten, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS.
Dr. Bergsten works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
New Mexico Pain Center of Albuquerq3600 Coors Blvd NW Ste 200, Albuquerque, NM 87120 Directions (505) 289-0628
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Humana
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bergsten?
About Dr. Matthew Bergsten, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1093134983
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bergsten has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bergsten works at
Dr. Bergsten has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bergsten on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Bergsten. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bergsten.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bergsten, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bergsten appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.