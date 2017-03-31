See All Neuroradiologists in Tampa, FL
Dr. Matthew Berlet, MD

Neuroradiology
5.0 (5)
Call for new patient details
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Matthew Berlet, MD

Dr. Matthew Berlet, MD is a Neuroradiology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Neuroradiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.

Dr. Berlet works at Sdi Diagnostic Imaging in Tampa, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Berlet's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sdi Diagnostic Imaging
    4516 N Armenia Ave, Tampa, FL 33603 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 348-6952
  2. 2
    St. Joseph's Hospital
    3001 W Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Tampa, FL 33607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 870-4919

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Joseph's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vascular Transcatheter Embolization
Pituitary Tumor
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization
Pituitary Tumor
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography

Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Matthew Berlet, MD

    • Neuroradiology
    • 37 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1649245085
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
    • Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Berlet has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Berlet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Berlet works at Sdi Diagnostic Imaging in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. Berlet’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Berlet. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berlet.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berlet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berlet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

