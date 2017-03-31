Dr. Berlet has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matthew Berlet, MD
Overview of Dr. Matthew Berlet, MD
Dr. Matthew Berlet, MD is a Neuroradiology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Neuroradiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Berlet's Office Locations
Sdi Diagnostic Imaging4516 N Armenia Ave, Tampa, FL 33603 Directions (813) 348-6952
St. Joseph's Hospital3001 W Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (813) 870-4919
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Berlet performed an aneurysm brain coiling procedure in 2007. This also included a number of follow up's. Very grateful to have been in his care. Couldn't have asked for more. Rate him an "over the top" doctor. Wait was sometimes extended due to emergency arrivals but definitely worth it.
About Dr. Matthew Berlet, MD
- Neuroradiology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berlet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Berlet works at
Dr. Berlet speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Berlet. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berlet.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berlet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berlet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.