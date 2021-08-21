Dr. Bernstein has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matthew Bernstein, DPM
Overview of Dr. Matthew Bernstein, DPM
Dr. Matthew Bernstein, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Bernstein works at
Dr. Bernstein's Office Locations
Bayshore Podiatry Center508 S Habana Ave Ste 230, Tampa, FL 33609 Directions (813) 877-6636Wednesday8:30am - 4:30pm
Ankle & Foot Center of Tampa Bay3491 Gandy Blvd N Ste 107, Pinellas Park, FL 33781 Directions (727) 384-5540
Intermed Care PC55 E 124th St, New York, NY 10035 Directions (212) 410-8158
Ankle & Foot Center of Tampa Bay13389 N 56th St, Tampa, FL 33617 Directions (813) 989-2424
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The doctor's agreement to remove of a bad toenail is appreciated. I followed instructions for two weeks. At the follow-up visit he ordered a script for an antibiotic and advised more Epson salts. Just waiting for complete healing.
About Dr. Matthew Bernstein, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- BARRY UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bernstein accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bernstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bernstein speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Bernstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bernstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bernstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bernstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.