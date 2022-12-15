See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Fort Wayne, IN
Dr. Matthew Beuchel, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.7 (15)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Matthew Beuchel, MD

Dr. Matthew Beuchel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana.

Dr. Beuchel works at Fort Wayne Orthopedics in Fort Wayne, IN with other offices in Warsaw, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Foot Fracture and Knee Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Beuchel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Fort Wayne Orthopaedics LLC
    7601 W Jefferson Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 436-8686
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
  2. 2
    Fort Wayne Orthopaedics LLC
    2512 E DuPont Rd Ste 110, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 436-8686
  3. 3
    Warsaw
    2936 Frontage Rd, Warsaw, IN 46580 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 566-5659

Admitting Hospitals
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot Fracture
Knee Sprain
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot Fracture
Knee Sprain

Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hallux Rigidus Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 15, 2022
    On November 29, 2022 Dr. Beuchel performed total knee replacement on my right knee. I can not express enough the excellent care I received. From the day of surgery to the weeks following I was repeatedly checked on and follow up preformed. His staff is amazing and they all truly care about their patients and their recovery. I totally recommend Dr Beuchel and his staff if you are in need of orthopedic care.
    Laura G. — Dec 15, 2022
    About Dr. Matthew Beuchel, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Education & Certifications

