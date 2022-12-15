Overview of Dr. Matthew Beuchel, MD

Dr. Matthew Beuchel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana.



Dr. Beuchel works at Fort Wayne Orthopedics in Fort Wayne, IN with other offices in Warsaw, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Foot Fracture and Knee Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.