Dr. Matthew Bilodeau, MD

Cardiology
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Matthew Bilodeau, MD

Dr. Matthew Bilodeau, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adams Memorial Hospital, Bluffton Regional Medical Center, Dupont Hospital, Kosciusko Community Hospital, Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana, Marion General Hospital, Parkview Noble Hospital, Parkview Wabash Hospital, Van Wert County Hospital and Woodlawn Hospital.

Dr. Bilodeau works at Lutheran Medical Group in Fort Wayne, IN with other offices in Van Wert, OH and Wabash, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bilodeau's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lutheran Medical Group LLC
    7916 W Jefferson Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 432-2297
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Brooklyn Medical Associates LLC
    3534 Brooklyn Ave, Fort Wayne, IN 46809 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 432-2297
  3. 3
    Van Wert County Hospital
    1250 S Washington St, Van Wert, OH 45891 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 432-2297
  4. 4
    Lutheran Health Imaging
    1700 Alber St, Wabash, IN 46992 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 432-2297

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adams Memorial Hospital
  • Bluffton Regional Medical Center
  • Dupont Hospital
  • Kosciusko Community Hospital
  • Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana
  • Marion General Hospital
  • Parkview Noble Hospital
  • Parkview Wabash Hospital
  • Van Wert County Hospital
  • Woodlawn Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Heart Disease
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Heart Disease
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension

Treatment frequency



Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Coronary Interventional Procedures Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Prinzmetal Angina Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Tetralogy of Fallot Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 12, 2019
    Absolutely fantastic Cardiologist. Very personable and great bedside manner. He explains everything, good and bad to a degree you will fully understand what's going on. Couldn't be in better hands if you have heart problems.
    princesskaridee — Sep 12, 2019
    About Dr. Matthew Bilodeau, MD

    • Cardiology
    • 20 years of experience
    • English
    • 1457408320
    Education & Certifications

    • University Hospitals Case Medical Center
    • Indiana University School of Medicine
    • Ball State University
    • Interventional Cardiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Bilodeau, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bilodeau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bilodeau has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bilodeau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bilodeau has seen patients for Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bilodeau on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bilodeau. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bilodeau.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bilodeau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bilodeau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

