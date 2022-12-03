Overview of Dr. Matthew Blake, MD

Dr. Matthew Blake, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sioux Falls, SD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Avera Dells Area Hospital, Avera Gregory Hospital, Avera Marshall Regional Medical Center, Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health Center and Hegg Health Center.



Dr. Blake works at Avera Orthopedics, Sioux Falls, SD in Sioux Falls, SD. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.