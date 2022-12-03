Dr. Matthew Blake, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blake is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Blake, MD
Overview of Dr. Matthew Blake, MD
Dr. Matthew Blake, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sioux Falls, SD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Avera Dells Area Hospital, Avera Gregory Hospital, Avera Marshall Regional Medical Center, Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health Center and Hegg Health Center.
Dr. Blake's Office Locations
Avera Medical Group Orthopedics and Sports Medicine6100 S Louise Ave Ste 2100, Sioux Falls, SD 57108 Directions (605) 504-1100
Avera Orthopedics911 E 20th St Ste 300, Sioux Falls, SD 57105 Directions (605) 322-1300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Avera Orthopedics, Sioux Falls, SD2100 S Marion Rd Ste 300, Sioux Falls, SD 57106 Directions (605) 322-1300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Avera Mckennan Hospital and University Health Center1325 S Cliff Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57105 Directions (605) 322-1300
Hospital Affiliations
- Avera Dells Area Hospital
- Avera Gregory Hospital
- Avera Marshall Regional Medical Center
- Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health Center
- Hegg Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Avera
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I cannot begin to thank Dr. Blake and his team for the amazing work they do. I have now had a shoulder surgery on both shoulders and I am VERY pleased with the outcome. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. I would recommend this team to everyone. Merry Christmas.
About Dr. Matthew Blake, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1730396904
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kentucky
- Medical College of Virginia
- Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med
- Brigham Young University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blake has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blake accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blake has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blake has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blake on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
108 patients have reviewed Dr. Blake. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blake.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blake, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blake appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.