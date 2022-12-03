See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Sioux Falls, SD
Dr. Matthew Blake, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5.0 (108)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Matthew Blake, MD

Dr. Matthew Blake, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sioux Falls, SD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Avera Dells Area Hospital, Avera Gregory Hospital, Avera Marshall Regional Medical Center, Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health Center and Hegg Health Center.

Dr. Blake works at Avera Orthopedics, Sioux Falls, SD in Sioux Falls, SD. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Blake's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Avera Medical Group Orthopedics and Sports Medicine
    6100 S Louise Ave Ste 2100, Sioux Falls, SD 57108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (605) 504-1100
  2. 2
    Avera Orthopedics
    911 E 20th St Ste 300, Sioux Falls, SD 57105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (605) 322-1300
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Avera Orthopedics, Sioux Falls, SD
    2100 S Marion Rd Ste 300, Sioux Falls, SD 57106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (605) 322-1300
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Avera Mckennan Hospital and University Health Center
    1325 S Cliff Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (605) 322-1300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Avera Dells Area Hospital
  • Avera Gregory Hospital
  • Avera Marshall Regional Medical Center
  • Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health Center
  • Hegg Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain

Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bicep Repairs Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Shoulder Stabilizations Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Avera
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 108 ratings
    Patient Ratings (108)
    5 Star
    (107)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 03, 2022
    I cannot begin to thank Dr. Blake and his team for the amazing work they do. I have now had a shoulder surgery on both shoulders and I am VERY pleased with the outcome. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. I would recommend this team to everyone. Merry Christmas.
    — Dec 03, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Matthew Blake, MD
    About Dr. Matthew Blake, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 17 years of experience
    • English
    • 1730396904
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Kentucky
    • Medical College of Virginia
    • Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med
    • Brigham Young University
    • Orthopedic Surgery
