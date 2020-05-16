Overview of Dr. Matthew Blecha, MD

Dr. Matthew Blecha, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Loyola University Medical Center and Macneal Hospital.



Dr. Blecha works at AMITA Health Medical Group General Surgery Chicago in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.