Dr. Matthew Boeckman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Matthew Boeckman, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Del City, OK. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Alliancehealth Woodward, INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center Portland Avenue, Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Center For Orthopaedic & Multi-Specialty Surgery and SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital - Midwest.
Oklahoma Pain Institute4600 SE 29th St Ste 750, Del City, OK 73115 Directions (405) 733-5900
South OKC office401 SW 80th St Ste 200 Bldg D, Oklahoma City, OK 73139 Directions (405) 601-4227
- Alliancehealth Woodward
- INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center Portland Avenue
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
- Oklahoma Center For Orthopaedic & Multi-Specialty Surgery
- SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital - Midwest
- Aetna
- American Postal Workers Union Health Plan
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Care Network
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health
- GlobalHealth, Inc.
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Most pain management doctors throw pills at you. Dr. Boeckman does not. He listens and gives advice on what procedure could help. Along with pain medications he keeps me working. without him i would have poor quality of life due to pain and i would not be able to do my job. He and his staff are personable and friendly and truly and honestly care for the health of their patients.
About Dr. Matthew Boeckman, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
- West Penn Allegheny Health System
- Orlando Health
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- University of Oklahoma
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Dr. Boeckman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boeckman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Boeckman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boeckman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boeckman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boeckman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.